Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.