Applied Capital LLC FL Takes $2.70 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Eaton accounts for about 2.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

