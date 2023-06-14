Applied Capital LLC FL Takes $234,000 Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,480,125 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFT stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

