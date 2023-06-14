Applied Capital LLC FL Takes $454,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

