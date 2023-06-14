Applied Capital LLC FL Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.28. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

