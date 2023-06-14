Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.