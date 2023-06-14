Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,046 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

