Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,046 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

