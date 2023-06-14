Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires 231 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

