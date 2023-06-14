Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

