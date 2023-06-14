Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,169,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.64 and its 200 day moving average is $554.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.