Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 13,196 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

