Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,251,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.67 and its 200 day moving average is $404.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

