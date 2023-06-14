Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.35 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

