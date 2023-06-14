Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after buying an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $285,596,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,256,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

