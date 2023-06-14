Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

