Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.26 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $491.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

