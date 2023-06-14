Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services
In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
