Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.