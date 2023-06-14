Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,275,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

