Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,496,000 after acquiring an additional 467,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

