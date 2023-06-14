Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 22,365 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

