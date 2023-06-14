Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 37,412 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

