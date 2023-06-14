Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 39,379 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.