Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,944 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in General Mills by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 420,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

