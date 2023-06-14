Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.34. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.