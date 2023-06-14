Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Shares of HUM opened at $512.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

