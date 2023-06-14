Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 809 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.