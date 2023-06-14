Archon Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,781 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical makes up approximately 2.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apyx Medical worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APYX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Invenire Partners LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 63.6% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 367,758 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 606,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 338,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 217.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 237,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $239.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

