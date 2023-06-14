Archon Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Archon Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.