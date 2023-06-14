Archon Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Archon Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.