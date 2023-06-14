Archon Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of Archon Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,058,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,319,390,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,533 shares of company stock worth $32,654,423 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.