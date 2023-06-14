Archon Partners LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Archon Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.4% of Archon Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

