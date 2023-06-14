Archon Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archon Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Archon Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,243,164,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 865,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $179,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 244,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

