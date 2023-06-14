Archon Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archon Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Archon Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

