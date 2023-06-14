Arctis Global LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Arctis Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574,713 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 38.1% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arctis Global LLC owned about 1.26% of FTAI Aviation worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 346,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,820 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

