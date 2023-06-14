Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises approximately 4.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.47% of Farfetch worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $2,128,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.95. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

