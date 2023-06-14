Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,137 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.