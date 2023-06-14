Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000. ServiceNow comprises 5.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $3,766,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.5 %

NOW opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.