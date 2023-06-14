Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 77,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -235.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

