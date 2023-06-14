Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 6.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,614.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,636.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,428.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

