Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $22.06 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,058,000. Alphabet makes up about 11.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,533 shares of company stock valued at $32,654,423. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

