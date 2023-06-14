Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 7.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
