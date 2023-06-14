Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $99.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,056,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at $783,056,235.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,740,756 shares of company stock worth $37,373,324 and have sold 12,430,646 shares worth $343,599,493. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ares Management by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.