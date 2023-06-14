argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Avidity Partners Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 5.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of argenx worth $236,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

ARGX stock opened at $396.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $322.83 and a 1 year high of $423.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.54.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

