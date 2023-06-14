ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.0 days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 34.97 and a fifty-two week high of 37.65.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
