ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.0 days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 34.97 and a fifty-two week high of 37.65.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of natural seasonings. Its business activities include production, processing, export, import, and sale of seasonings, agricultural and livestock products, marine products, and quasi drugs as well as the management of restaurants. The company was founded on June 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.