Ariel Emanuel Sells 154,495 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00.

EDR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

