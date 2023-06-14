Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.92 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and $14.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002367 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003015 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,603,690 coins and its circulating supply is 173,604,452 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

