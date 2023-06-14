Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 61.4% in May

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arko Stock Up 10.4 %

ARKOW stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

