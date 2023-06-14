Arosa Capital Management LP Has $3.70 Million Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,218 shares during the quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 313,158 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FREYR Battery by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,807,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 288,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.