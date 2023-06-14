Arosa Capital Management LP Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average is $219.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

