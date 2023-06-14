Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 306,900 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Arosa Capital Management LP lessened its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,900 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Li-Cycle worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 5.0 %

Li-Cycle Profile

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

